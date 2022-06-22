Tipperary councillor calls for resurfacing on busy road outside Newport village

At a recent meeting of Tipperary County Council Lowry Team member, Cllr Rocky McGrath raised the Ballymackeogh route at Newport.

"This is a very busy road with a high volume of traffic, often heavy goods vehicles. It is also a dangerous road and requires more than just resurfacing to address its ongoing problem," he said.

Cllr McGrath said that the road should be considered for EU funding as, in order to carry out a good and lasting job, it will cost a lot of money.

However, he added, this will be money well spent as the current condition and overall usage of the road warrants such work.

On other local matters Cllr. McGrath says that Toor bridge has been redesigned and it is expected that work to the bridge will be carried out this year.

"We are awaiting the appointment of a contractor," he said.

The pedestrian crossing and the warning lights in Newport are almost completed and will bring relief to pedestrian crossing the busy street, said Cllr McGrath.