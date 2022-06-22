Vandalism on Glebe Playground wheelchair swing in Roscrea

The Glebe Playground Swing
Following on from the concerns of parents and the general public at this week’s Municipal District Meeting, Roscrea based Councillor Shane Lee said he raised the issue of vandalism of the Wheelchair Swing in the Glebe Playground.
“The response I received was positive from officials whereby this will be sorted as as soon as possible. I ask people to be mindful and not to be carrying out such vandalism in public areas,” said Cllr Lee.
