Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements: June 22

The death has occurred of Kieran O'Shea, Milestown, Cloneen, Fethard, Co Tipperary, suddenly, at Waterford Regional Hospital, on June 20th 2022. Deeply regretted by Martina, his adored daughter Gillian, her partner Gary and his two beautiful grandsons William and John, his sisters Phyllis Murtagh (Mullingar), Anne Boland (Killenaule), Marion Whitton (Canada), and Gaye O'Connor (Drangan), brothers-in-law, his aunt Annie, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Wednesday June 22nd from 5.30pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

***************************************************************************************************

Angus McGlynn (Willowcliff, Ballina, Co. Tipperary) June 21st 2022, suddenly.

Dearly loved son of the late Deirdre and brother of the late Andrew.

Deeply bereaved by his loving partner Sau Cheng, and heart broken sister Shelley, father Michael, brother in-law Anthony and niece and nephew Éabha and Stuart. Sadly missed also by his loving family, wonderful friends and caring neighbours.

Angus suffered greatly in his long illness, but remained happy, active and incredibly determined. All those who knew Angus knew of his love of life, nature and the water. His is deeply kind heart and creativity will be missed dearly.

Reposing at his sister Shelley’s home, Lakefield, 55 Derg Hill, Ballina (Eircode: V94AN8H) on Thursday evening (June 23rd) from 5.00pm to 8pm.

Arriving at Our Lady & St. Lua Church, Ballina on Friday (June 24th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Angus took pride in his beautiful garden, and as such we are accepting flowers from all.

Angus's funeral will take place in line with Government restrictions. Please adhere to government guidelines and advice on social distancing and mask wearing.

**************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Anne Kilkelly (née Ruth) Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the tender care of the Palliative Care team at Waterford University Hospital with her family by her side. Anne, wife of the late Aidan, sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, Paula, Michael, Dervla, Aideen and Anne-Marie, sister Aileen, brothers Michael, Jim, Kevin, Pat and John, sons-in-law John, Pat, Eoin and Paul, daughter-in-law Roisin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Mollie, Michael, Jack, Ódhran, Etaoin, Dylan, Chloe, Aisling, Orlaith, Fionn, Rían and Ailidh, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home this Thursday evening from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal on Friday to Ss. Peter & Paul's Church arriving at 12.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below. Anne's requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Oak Ward Unit Dunmore Wing Waterford.

**************************************************************************************************

May they all rest in peace.