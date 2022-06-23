Search

23 Jun 2022

Fixtures: Tipp club divisional hurling throws in this weekend

Fixtures: Tipp club hurling throws in this weekend

23 Jun 2022 8:50 PM

Mid Tipperary

22-06-2022 (Wed)

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Football Championship

Clonakenny V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Clonakenny 7.45

24-06-2022 (Fri)

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship

Moycarkey Borris V Thurles Sarsfields in Littleton 7.30

Clonakenny V JK Brackens in Clonakenny 7.45

Drom & Inch V Holycross Ballycahill in Clonakenny 7.45

Moyne Templetuohy V Knock in Templetuohy 7.45

25-06-2022 (Sat)

Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Upperchurch Drombane V Thurles Sarsfields in Templemore 5.00

Holycross Ballycahill V Moycarkey Borris in Boherlahan 7.00

Drom & Inch V Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy 7.00

26-06-2022 (Sun)

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship

Loughmore Castleiney V Moycarkey Borris in Castleiney 11.00

JK Brackens V Upperchurch Drombane in Templemore 7.00

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship

Killea V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Killea 1.00

28-06-2022 (Tue)

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship

Thurles Sarsfields V Boherlahan Dualla in Outside Field Thurles 7.45

North Tipperary

24-06-2022 (Fri)

Junior B Hurling Championship

Portroe V Silvermines in Portroe 7.00

Lorrha V Knockshegowna in Lorrha 7.30

Junior A Hurling Championship

Toomevara V Nenagh Éire Óg in Borris-Ileigh 7.30

Kellys of Fantane Intermediate Hurling Championship

Ballinahinch V Borrisokane in Puckane 7.30

25-06-2022 (Sat)

Savoy Kitchens Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Kiladangan V Silvermines in Cloughjordan 5.00

Newport V Roscrea in Cloughjordan 7.00

Ballina V Portroe in Toomevara 7.00

26-06-2022 (Sun)

Hi B Restaurant/Bar Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Borris-Ileigh V Toomevara in Nenagh 2.00

Kiladangan V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Nenagh 4.00

Junior B Hurling Championship Ballina V Shannon Rovers in Ballina 7.00

South Tipperary

22-06-2022 (Wed)

Intermediate Football Championship Final

Grangemockler Ballyneale V Clonmel Commercials in Ardfinnan 7.30

24-06-2022 (Fri)

Junior B Hurling League

Cahir V St Patricks in Cahir 7.30

25-06-2022 (Sat)
Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final

Ballingarry V Skeheenarinky in Monroe 7.00

26-06-2022 (Sun)

Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final

Kilsheelan Kilcash V Carrick Davins in Clonmel Sportsfield 6.00

West Tipperary

24-06-2022 (Fri)

Intermediate Football Semi Final

Golden Kilfeacle V Cashel King Cormacs in Leahy Park Cashel 7.30

Junior A Football Championship

Solohead V Sean Treacys in Solohead 7.45

25-06-2022 (Sat)

Senior Football Championship Semi Final

Rockwell Rovers V Aherlow in Bansha 7.30

Junior B Football Championship

Rosegreen V Golden Kilfeacle in Rosegreen 7.45

26-06-2022 (Sun)

Junior A Football Championship

Arravale Rovers V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Sean Treacy Park 12.00

Junior B Football Championship

Cappawhite V Aherlow in Cappawhite 12.00

Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Rockwell Rovers in Annacarty 12.00

