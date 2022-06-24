Templemore Golf Club bids congratulations to Declan Russel on a great performance of golf by his team against Clonmel

Jimmy Bruen

June 19. Congratulations to Declan Russel on a great performance of Golf by his team Versus Clonmel. It was a great day for golf and marvellous to see young new team players coming to the fore which will continue secure future competitions. Declan congratulated Clonmel on their win 3.5 v 1.5 and wished them every success in the competition. Templemore team; John McGrath, Philly Ryan, Shane Russell, Mark Stakelum, Declan Kennedy, Ned Delaney, Ciaran Hassett, Johnathan Coleman, Martin Gleeson, Timothy Tuohy, Reserves Keith Morris and Ned Walsh.



Competition Results.

June 20, 18 hole Stapleford. 1st. Les Mason 38pts. 2nd. John Moloughney 36pts. 3rd. Michael Purcell 35pts (cb).



The Social Mixed Scramble

5/06/2022, Results, Results of Social mix this evening. First. Johnny Coleman, Mary Fitzpatrick, John Stapleton. Second, Anne Hogg, Mick Carey, Jim Casey.

Well done to all and a reminder to everyone next week Social Mix is in aid of breast cancer your support would be greatly appreciated we are hoping for big turnout.



Ladies Golf

14th. June. 18hole Stableford. 1st. Margaret Costigen. 2nd. Della Ryan. 3rd. Josie Bourke.

Juvenile lessons

Commence on Tuesday 12th. July at 10 am followed by Ladies lessons at 11 am.. Contact Pat O’Connell, 087 9205821.



50/50 Draw

Lotto winner Jim Ryan 100 euro. The 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. http://templemoregolfclub.ie

membership/



Seniors Results

June 16, On a lovely sunny morning for golf we had 6 teams out. 1st. 56 pts. John Kirwan, Joe Hennessy, Michael Healy, Seamus Ryan. 2nd. 53 pts. Paudie Butler, George Collins, Jim Casey. 3rd. 51 pts. on a count back John Mullally, Seanie Gleeson, John Egan.

membership

Fees

Membership is now due. No fee means no entry to club competitions going forward, Master Score Board for Tee Bookings and Members WhatsApp.

Fees can be paid to any committee member, or placed in the FEE Box in the Locker room. Alternative, you can pay on the web site. http://templemoregolfclub.ie/

membership/ All fee rates are on the Web Site.



Golf for Everyone

Competitive Membership Fees in Templemore.

Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member.



Future Competition Dates.

Mixed Social. Every Wed.

Seniors. Every Thursday 9am.

Others Dates for your Diary.

Mary Hogan Ladies Captain's Prize Tuesday 5th. and Saturday July 9.

Mary Butler Ladies President Prize Saturday 6th. August.

Jim Ryan's Captain's Prize Friday July 22. to Sunday the 24th.