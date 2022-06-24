Irish Water are working on supply issues which may affect several areas of Tipperary today
Irish Water is reporting a reservoir interruption which may affect the following areas:
Works are expected to be complete by 5pm tomorrow, June 25.
Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after repair for normal supply to resume.
Separately, Irish Water is investigating reports of supply disruptions in Emly, Kilross and surrounding areas.
More information will be available on the Irish Water website when it becomes available.
