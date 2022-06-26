‘Back of the Pipes’ in Cashel to be closed for outdoor dining in July and August

The Back of the Pipes in Cashel
Tipperary County Council has issued a statement intending to temporarily close the area off the Main Street in Cashel known as the ‘Back of the Pipes’ (L-55041-1) from July to early September.
The period of closure will last from 00:00hrs on Monday July 18, to 11:59pm on Thursday, September 1.
Alternative routes include L-5504-1 Dominic Street/Chapel Lane will facilitate one-way traffic travelling from Main Street R639-18 to Dominic's Court Apartments.
The reason given for the closure is to facilitate outdoor dining in Cashel.
Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to Road Closures, Transportation and Infrastructure, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday, June 30 next or by e-mail to roadclosures@
tipperarycoco.ie
