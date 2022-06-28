Tipperary Athletics: Dermot Gorman wins Mooncoin Rose Run

Pictured at the Mooncoin Rose Races were Liam Fielding, Mags Power, third overall female, Dermot Gorman, race winner and Patrick Roche, first Over 40.
10K RACE WIN FOR DERMOT GORMAN AT MOONCOIN ROSE RUN
Rose Run 10K and 5K Fun Run/Walk took place at Mooncoin on June 19. The event, hosted by Mooncoin GAA club was well organised with a warm-up routine before the races and plenty of refreshments after the races and at the prize giving. This event, which is usually held annually, always has a great atmosphere with the gathering of runners and walkers from the local and surrounding communities.
Our club had six athletes taking part in the 10k race.
Showing very good form this year, Dermot Gorman ran an excellent race and finished first winning, in a time of 33.23, with a very good run from Mags Power finishing third female overall in 51:35. Also running well was Patrick Roche, finishing in fifth place in 37:41 and first o/40, followed with fine running by Liam Fielding in 6th in 37:53, Miguel Ponce De Leon 10th in 42:46 and Dermot Lanigan 17th in 46:37 The Women’s 10K race was won by Gabrielle Walsh in 49:45.
Pictured at the Mooncoin Rose Races were Liam Fielding, Mags Power, third overall female, Dermot Gorman, race winner and Patrick Roche, first Over 40.
