Swan Senior hurlers gear up for their South Championship campaign

The Swan Senior hurling team's South Hurling Championship starts this Friday, July 1 when they play St Mary’s of Clonmel game in Ardfinnan at 7.30pm. Best of luck to players and management.

The second semi-final is between Mullinahone and Killenaule, which will be held in Pairc na nÉalaí on Saturday, July 2 at 7pm.

Junior A hurlers start their championship campaign on Monday, July 4 when they play Ballingarry in Cloneen. The club also wishes this team the best of luck.

Meanwhile, the U17s beat Moyle Rovers last week and qualified for the county league semi-final against Holycross.



The U15s play St Mary’s of Clonmel this Thursday, June 30 in Pairc na nÉalaí at 7pm.

The U13A team beat St Mary’s in their first championship game last week. They play away to Moyle Rovers on Saturday, July 2 at 10am.



And the U9 team enjoyed a great challenge game against their neighbours St Molleran's last Thursday. They played three excellent games with great skill on show.

The U21 camogie team lost to Holycross in the plate semi-final last week while the

U10 camogie team will play a blitz in Cahir on Saturday at 10.30 am.

The club's Juvenile Lotto Draw jackpot will be €8000 in the next draw. Numbers drawn last week were 8, 9, 22, 28. Four players matched three numbers and won €50 each.

Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Walsh family from Piltown on their recent bereavement.