29 Jun 2022

The Successful Ageing group in Thurles is to be discontinued

The group has been running for the last fourteen years

Successful Ageing Thurles to host annual Bealtaine dance at the Anner

Successful ageing in Thurles has been running for the last fourteen years, but has to be discontinued.

It is with great regret that Successful Ageing Thurles has had to wind up as a charity, as a fundraising group, and as an event organiser for older people in the Thurles area.


The reasons for this are the loss of committee members throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and inability to recruit further members. To the extent that the few remaining members were unable to meet the requirements of the group’s original constitution.


Having contacted the Charities and Sports Exemption Unit of the Office of the Revenue Commissioners and being advised by them as to how to best manage residual funds, we decided that the best course was to wind up the group. This cessation is dated from 17/06/2022.


We then discussed what groups in Thurles should benefit from this decision. We decided to allocate our residual funds equally between Thurles Care, Active Retirement Thurles, and Thurles Men’s Shed.


We are sure that these groups which support large numbers of older adults in the area, will derive great benefit from these funds.


Finally, we wish to thank all those who have supported us in any way over the last 14 years, those who assisted with functions and events, and those who donated and attended our functions, and those who stood in the rain with buckets. Everyone is greatly appreciated.

Ursula Paine (Chairperson)

Maureen Ely (Treasurer)

