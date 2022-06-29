Morelli’s ‘Many Faces of Michael Collins’ in Cashel

Morelli's display of the many faces of Michael Collins is now open to the public
Morelli’s chippers in Canopy Street has just installed a pop-up museum of Irish revolutionary and Statesman Michael Collins.
Owner Franco Morelli is a huge fan of the Big Fellow, with customers often impressed by his shop window displays containing items and paraphernalia dating from Ireland's War of Independence.
Now Franco has gone one step further: customers can peruse the dozens of portraits and pictures of Michael Collins in store before ordering their burgers and chips, and recall the life and times of one of Ireland’s greatest freedom fighters.
The Many Faces of Michael Collins Exhibition is now open to the public (see pictures, right).
