Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements: June 29

The death has occurred of Daniel J O'Riordan, MRCVS Dublin Road, Thurles, Tipperary / Johnstown, Kilkenny

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and best friend to his devoted wife Imelda, father to Ray, David, Anne, Fr Niall and James, father-in-law to Eimear and Emma and brother of Jerry, Denis, Sheila, Teresa, Michael and the late Kathleen. Adored grandad to his five much loved grandchildren. Sadly missed by his family, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 30th June, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 1st July, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.Thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below.

House Private Please.

Jonathan (J.J.) Ferncombe, Fairfield’s Fethard Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 27th June 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family in Tipperary University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving mother Margaret and step father Pat, son Keelan, sister Danielle, nephew James, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. J.J’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Friday at 12.50am for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathy Delaney (née English) Marlfield, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the tender and loving care of the nurses and staff at The Cottage Nursing Home, Irishtown, Clonmel. Kathy, wife of the late Denis, sadly missed by her loving sister Mary-Anne, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Thursday to St.Nicholas' Church, Grange arriving at 11.50 o'clock for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by interment in the new cemetery, Grange.

The death has occurred of Seamus CUMMINS Main Street, Cashel, Tipperary

Formerly of Loughtagalla, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. June 28th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Croí Óir, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel. Seamus, predeceased by his daughter-in-law Catherine. Sadly missed by his wife Peggy, sons Mikey and Shane, daughter Mairéad, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Seamie and Violet, brother Patsy, sister Ann Meehan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in New Inn Cemetery. Family flower only please, donations, if desired, to Croí Óir, Our Lady's Hospital.

Anna Larkin, Curragha, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co Tipperary and Ealga Lodge Nursing Home Shinrone, Birr, Co Offaly. Peacefully at Tullamore Hospital 28th June 2022, Predeceased by his father John, mother Sarah (Nee Quinlisk) brothers Joseph and John. Deeply regretted by her brother Michael (St Kieran’s Nursing Home Rathcabbin) sister-in-law Gertrude (Kilcormac) nieces nephews cousins relatives and friends

Rest In Peace Funeral arriving this Saturday morning to St Ruadhans Church Lorrha at 11.45 am for funeral mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

May they all rest in peace.