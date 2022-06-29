Cemetery maintenance meeting to be held in Holycross this evening

The bridge at Holycross village
A meeting to set up a committee for the maintenance of the cemeteries in Holycross will be held in the Parochial House this Wednesday, June 29th, at 7.30pm.
All are welcome to attend.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
