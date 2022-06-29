Search

29 Jun 2022

Golden Kilfeacle win with plenty to spare in West championship

Golden Kilfeacle win with plenty to spare in West championship

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Jun 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Football Championship Group 1

Golden/Kilfeacle 2.10 (16)

Rosegreen 0.10 (10) 

John O’Shea at Rosegreen 

Golden/Kilfeacle got their Shane Hennessy Agri West Junior B Football championship up and running with a six point victory over the home side at Rosegreen on Monday evening. A goal in each half for the visitors was the foundation for this success in a game that was enjoyable to watch and also produced some good scores. 

Toome make little of Borris effort in quarter-final

Golden got off to a good start and had four points on the scoreboard by the fifteenth minute, with Killian Hayde spearheading the attack. Tom Byrnes and Chris Ryan were also prominent, kicking one point each.

During this period of dominance, the visitors were guilty of some terrible shooting and should have had more of an advantage on the scoreboard. Rosegreen got off the mark with a Daniel Hayde pointed free after sixteen minutes but this was cancelled out by a similar score from the inform Killian Hayde, for the visitors.

Hayde got in for a goal three minutes before the interval, a score which put Golden well in command at the break, on the score 1.8 to 0.3. 

Tom Byrnes increased the advantage with a point after the restart, but Rosegreen upped their game considerably and hit four unanswered points in a six-minute spell from Colm Hayde (2), Ger Cummins and Charlie Costello. Daniel Currivan sealed the game for Golden when he rose highest to a dropping ball to flick to the net at the road end with fourteen minutes remaining. Both defences tightened up and Golden/Kilfeacle held on for a six point winning margin. 

Scorers:

Golden/Kilfeacle: Killian Hayde (1.4, 0.2 frees), Tom Byrnes (0.3), Daniel Currivan (1.0), Kevin Hally (0.1), David Wade (0.1), Chris Ryan (0.1).

Rosegreen: Charlie Costello (0.3), Colm Hayde (0.3), Daniel Hayde (0.3, 2 frees), Ger Cummins (0.1) 

Teams:

Golden/Kilfeacle: Luke Bennett, Flor O’Brien, Paul Fogarty, JJ Byrnes, David Sinclaire, Mikey Bergin, Michael Coman, David Wade (Captain), Kevin Hally, Chris Ryan, Tom Byrnes, Jack Lonergan, Bobby Smith, Killian Hayde, Daniel Currivan

Subs used: James O’Connell for Bobby Smith (52 mins). 

Rosegreen: Eoin McGrath, Ross Bourke, James Walsh, Jack Phelan, John Keating, Danny Fanning, Patrick Ryan, Keith Bergin (Captain), Charlie Costello, Podge Quinlan, Daniel Hayde, Colin Geraghty, Michael Quinlan, Colm Hayde, Ger Cummins

Subs used: Trevor Downey for Ger Cummins (50 mins), BJ Gould for Daniel Hayde (50 mins) 

Referee: Davy Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs) 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media