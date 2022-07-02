Tipperary Soccer: Underage finals at Cahir Park were a huge success

The TSSDL U16 girls with mentors who were victorious in SFAI Finals
Soccer Finals at Cahir Park were a great success
Cahir Park was very proud to host the SFAI Finals last weekend.
There was great skill and determination on show from our Schoolboys and Schoolgirls teams.
There were winners who celebrated and those who went home without a prize but there were no losers as everyone who participated reached a final and for that, they should be very proud!
Well done to all who took part, and the Cahir Park organisers who made sure everything ran smoothly including Linda and her team who saw there was no shortage of tea/coffee and treats.
The TSSDL U14 girls were victorious in SFAI Finals played at Cahir Park at the weekend
Thanks also to the lads who covered car park duties, the tireless referees and linesmen.
Thanks also to our own Park players who played in various teams over the weekend and of course all the lads of the SFAI who brought a weekend of entertainment to Cahir Park that we will remember for a long time!
If we have forgotten to mention anyone, apologies, it was a long weekend!
Our new Wildflower Garden sign, kindly donated to us by our caretaker Mary Hayes. We created a wildflower patch in our school as part of our green flag for biodiversity
Cappawhite's Conor Martin goes on the attack for Tipperary in the All-Ireland minor semi-final win over Galway. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
Seamus Callanan was in action this evening for Drom-Inch as they saw off Moycarkey Borris in the mid Tipperary SHC semi-final
