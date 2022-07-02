Out and about in Templemore Town

Tidy Towns

The stone wall on the Dunkerrin road will be the focus of attention on next Monday evening July 4 when the work group will gather at 7pm to remove ivy etc. on the newly restored wall which greatly enhances this approach road into the town. More participation from the townspeople would be very welcome and our Ukrainian friends continue to lend their support.

On last Monday evening the work team attacked the weeds etc. in the old Church in the Town Park which was in a disgraceful condition. This is part of the town's history and what a pity to see it in such a state.

Loughmore Cards

10 games: Michael Martin and John O’Connor

9 games: Miriam Martin and Eddie Grant Bridget and Phelim O’Dea PJ Meade and Paddy Mahony Michael Coonan and Tom Maher

20th game: Mary Maher and Jackie Moore

Raffle: Sean Fogarty Michael Martin and Denis Carroll

Game every Sunday night at 8.30pm

Templemore Ladies Football Club

Best of luck to Ruth Johnston who is member of the Tipperary panel who will play Donegal this evening in the All-Ireland U-16 B Semi Final in Termonbarry, Roscommon at 7.30pm.

Well done to Tipperary Senior ladies who defeated Cavan in a close encounter on Saturday last. This win secures their place in the Senior championship for next season. Well done to Maria Curley in her first year as captain.

She was ably assisted in the blue and gold by club mates Aine Delaney, Neassa Towey and Shauna Quirke. Training continues for all age groups. Our U-17 girls are away to Fethard on 8th July in their opening game. In U-10 action we hosted 5 teams in a super blitz on Friday last. From the skill on display the future of the club is secure. Well done to the girls and thanks to parents for their support and as always thanks to the management for their continued great work.

New ATM

Templemore Credit Union is delighted to announce that they have installed a new ATM machine on the front of their building. This a most welcome addition to the town following the closure of Bank of Ireland and its ATM on October 8 of last year. The machine will be initially for cash withdrawal only.