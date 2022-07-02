Make and Chat: Meet Loretta, the Quilting Expert in Nenagh

Time: Thursday July 7, 11am – 1pm – Free Drop in Session – No Booking Required
During July Nenagh Arts Centre will be exhibiting the work of textile artist, Loretta O’Brien, in her latest exhibition of patchwork quilts, Kandinsky, Triangles and Thread.
In this Make and Chat session Loretta will be on hand to talk about her work and share her expertise in textile techniques.
Knitting and stitching expertise will also be on hand if you are a beginner, with basic materials to start you off provided. Bring along your latest creation or whatever you’re working on and join us for a cuppa and some communal craft time.
Our new Wildflower Garden sign, kindly donated to us by our caretaker Mary Hayes. We created a wildflower patch in our school as part of our green flag for biodiversity
Cappawhite's Conor Martin goes on the attack for Tipperary in the All-Ireland minor semi-final win over Galway. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
Seamus Callanan was in action this evening for Drom-Inch as they saw off Moycarkey Borris in the mid Tipperary SHC semi-final
Sophie Ní Riain from Carrick-on-Suir was presented with her Fulbright award at a ceremony held in Iveagh House in Dublin
