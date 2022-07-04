Irish Water is working to resolve a supply issue in the Dundrum area
Irish Water is working to resolve a burst water main which may affect the supply in Deerpark, Dundrum and the surrounding areas.
No estimate for completion was given, but crews are working to restore supply as soon as possible.
Irish Water advise customers to wait two to three hours after repair for normal supply to resume.
What would you do with a hand of cards like these? The Progressive 25 returns to Drangan this Thursday night.
Sologhead’s Kevin Hanly and Cappawhite clubman and Tipp centre forward Conor Martin with the Irish Press Cup at the All Ireland winning homecoming at the Cathedral in Thurles on Sunday evening.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.