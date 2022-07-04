Search

04 Jul 2022

Tipperary RNLI answers back-to-back callouts to cruiser and speedboat on Lough Derg

Lough Derg RNLI comes to the assistance of a cruiser with engine failure

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Jul 2022 5:13 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Lough Derg RNLI was called out to back-back shouts at the weekend when they were tasked to come to the aid of three people on a 25ft motor cruiser adrift with steering failure near Williamstown on the country Clare shoreline, and, almost immediately to assist four people on a speedboat that was taking on water.

At 2.30pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Owen Cavanagh, Joe O’Donoghue, Chris Parker and Ciara Moylan on board. The wind was westerly Force 4. Visibility was good.  

At 2.35pm the lifeboat arrived on scene at the cruiser.

The lifeboat transferred a volunteer across to the casualty vessel who established that all on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

The cruiser had power but its steering had failed.

The skipper had dropped anchor to prevent drift across the navigation channel.  

Given the location and weather, the RNLI lifeboat helm made the decision to take the vessel under tow, and as there was a fleet of dinghies racing in a regatta in Dromineer Bay, he decided to take the vessel in an alongside tow across the bay to the public harbour at Dromineer.

At 2.50pm whilst the RNLI volunteers were securing the casualty vessel alongside in Dromineer, Valentia Coast Guard requested the lifeboat to assist four people on a 25ft speedboat in the harbour that was taking on water.

The speedboat came alongside the lifeboat.

The skipper had a pump in the stern and an RNLI volunteer brought the lifeboat’s salvage pump from the lifeboat station to pump water from the bow of casualty vessel. 

Once the casualty vessel was pumped free of water, the lifeboat helm advised the skipper to have his vessel checked at the nearby marina.

However, the skipper decided to return his vessel to his home harbour.

Two of his passengers alighted at Dromineer, and the skipper and another of his crew set out.

The lifeboat gave a situation report to Valentia Coast Guard, who requested the lifeboat monitor the casualty vessel’s progress.

At 3.50pm, at the Corakeen Islands, the lifeboat reported that the speedboat was making way at speed and now out of sight ahead of the lifeboat.

Valentia Coast Guard stood the lifeboat down.

The lifeboat departed the scene at 3.50pm and was back at Station at 4.00pm.  

Jeremy Freeman, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advised boat users to "ensure your vessel is serviced and in safe working order and if you find yourself in difficulty on the lake dial 999 or 112 and ask for marine rescue." 

Local News

