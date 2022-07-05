Search

05 Jul 2022

Light up the Plan in Tipperary Town with artwork

Light up the Plan in Tipperary Town with artwork

Artists are asked to bring their work to the Plan in Tipperary Town on Saturday July 9

05 Jul 2022 8:46 PM

For the Picnic in the Plan in Tipperary Town  local artists are invited  to display their art around the Plan so the local community can get to know the amazing artists there are in the community.

Any artist willing to come on board are asked to  display their art on Saturday July 9 from 2 to 5pm . 

"We all know someone who 'dabbles' at home, now you can bring that never before revealed Artwork and share it with everyone.. Spread the word," said Cllr Annemarie Ryan.

