Light up the Plan in Tipperary Town with artwork

Artists are asked to bring their work to the Plan in Tipperary Town on Saturday July 9
For the Picnic in the Plan in Tipperary Town local artists are invited to display their art around the Plan so the local community can get to know the amazing artists there are in the community.
Any artist willing to come on board are asked to display their art on Saturday July 9 from 2 to 5pm .
"We all know someone who 'dabbles' at home, now you can bring that never before revealed Artwork and share it with everyone.. Spread the word," said Cllr Annemarie Ryan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.