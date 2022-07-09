Search

09 Jul 2022

Eight alternative ways to keep cool driving without AC this summer

Save fuel by leaving the AC off

Here are some tips on keeping cool while driving this summer

Reporter:

news reporter

09 Jul 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Motorists are being given suggestions on how to cope with the heat this summer - when they don’t have the luxury of using an air-con.

The holiday car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com have outlined eight ways to keep cool and improve your driving experience while travelling over the summer.

Although most new cars come with a sufficient climate control system, many drivers are still having to put up with sweltering conditions while they’re out on the road.

 

There’s nothing worse than being trapped in a hot car for a long journey, however it’s sometimes unavoidable, especially if you’re commuting to work or going on a road trip.

 

Those who have ACs but are looking to cut back on their motoring expenses should also consider alternatives, because using air-con can increase fuel consumption by as much as 20%.

 

Among those making the list of suggestions are freezing water bottles to use as ice packs and shielding your car from the sun with a dashboard cover.

 

A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: “Driving in the blazing sun can cause motorists to feel dizzy and ill from heat exhaustion, which in return is dangerous for all the road users.

 

“There are some cost-effective alternatives that help motorists tackle the heat and prevent accidents while they’re out and about on a hot day.”

 

Here are StressFreeCarRental.com’s best tips for cooling down without the help of an air-con:

 

Stay hydrated
Make sure to bring a refreshing cold beverage with you on your journey to avoid dehydration and store it under the seat to maintain its cool temperature. 

 

Hang a wet rag over the vent
The air blown out will be much cooler, but make sure you have a few wet rags ready to replace it with as it will dry out quite quickly. Also remember to take them out of your car and wash them afterwards to prevent mildew.

 

Freeze water bottles to use as ice packs
Wrap a frozen bottle in a towel and rest it against your seat behind your neck. Once it defrosts, you’ll have ice cold water to drink and cool off too.

 

Park in the shade
There’s nothing worse than getting into a boiling hot car at the end of the day, so be mindful of where you leave your vehicle. Under trees is the obvious choice – but you can also try to find a large truck or lorry for shade.

 

Get a mini-fan
A portable fan can make all the difference, even on the hottest summer days. These fans are small but mighty when it comes to cooling yourself down while you’re stuck in a hot car.

 

Get cold packs
Although cold packs don’t provide a long-term solution, they can be used as a quick relief from the heat.

 

Use a dashboard cover
Put on a dashboard cover on your car’s windshield to keep sunlight away from the car’s interior. You won’t feel as overwhelmed by the heat if you don’t have to touch hot vinyl surfaces.

 

Keep windows slightly cracked
It’s obviously not a good idea to open your windows all the way but leaving just a small crack will promote ventilation and help to keep your car cool.

