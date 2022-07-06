West domination in U21 deciders last weekend

U21 County Camogie Final

Éire Óg Annacarty 7-19

Gortnahoe Glengoole 4-8

Eire Og Annacarty were crowned the first ever U21 county champions in Tipperary on Sunday evening when captain Sorcha White accepted the trophy on behalf of her side after a resounding victory over Gortnahoe Glengoole.

A new competition this year Annacarty were full value for their win as they produced a blistering opening half to find the back of the net on 7 separate occasions to give them a big half time lead of 7-11 to 3-4.

In a high scoring half that produced an amazing 10 goals Gortnahoe also got in on the goal scoring act with Grace Campion, Michell Bergin and Aine Power all firing home goals. Cora Heffernan opened the scoring for Annacarty with a goal in the opening minute.

A second goal in the 6th minute from Eva O’Dwyer plus an array of points from Orla O’Brien, Cora, Eva and Jennifer Heffernan made it 2-4 to no score after eight minutes and Gortnahoe with a mountain to climb. Gortnahoe soon settled and a goal moments later got them off the mark and they quickly exchanged some points with Annacarty. In a crazy nine minute spell from the 10th to the 19th minute both sides conjured up five goals in total.

First Cora Heffernan struck for Eire Og in the 10th minute. Gortnahoe responded with a three pointer two minutes later before Cora Heffernan fired home two goals in the 14th and 16th minute. In a free flowing open game of camogie Gortnahoe had their third goal of the game three minutes later.

A string of points from the lethal Annacarty attack plus two more goals from Jennifer Heffernan left the halftime score 7-11 to 3-4 in Annacarty’s favour.

The second half was a much closer affair with Gortnahoe’s Helen Cleere and Sophie Pembroke growing more and more into the game as they cut out any more goal chances from Annacarty.

Three excellent pointed frees from Pembroke in the second half plus a late goal from Aine Power brought Gortnahoe’s final tally to 4-8. There were some excellent passages of play in the second half and brilliant spirited performers on both sides.

But in the end Annacarty had more fire power up front with all six forwards in scoring form. Orla O’Brien was excellent in mid-field while also popping up with some great points.

Cora Heffernan, Jennifer Heffernan and Eva O'Dwyer all had excellent days in attack to guide Eire Og to an impressive win on a final score of 7-19 to 4-8.

Eire Og Annacarty: 1. Clodagh Ryan 2. Molly Barry 3. Laura Heffernan 4. Aine O'Dwyer 5. Aine Ryan 6. Shauna Heffernan 7. Ella Cummins 8. Sorcha White (C) 9. Orla O'Brien 10. Jennifer Heffernan 11. Leah Heffernan 12. Cora Heffernan 13. Eva O'Dwyer 14. Miriam Butler 15. Mai Loughman 16. Rachel O'Dwyer

Gortnahoe Glengoole: 1. Ciara Hogan 2. Therese Rochford 3. Eimear Power 4. Eimear Lanigan 5. Helen Cleere 6. Sophie Pembroke 7. Niamh Lanigan 8. Katie Dooley 9. Aoife Ryan 10. Eimear Campion 11. Aoife Lanigan 12. Grace Campion 13. Rachel Butler 14. Michelle Bergin 15. Aine Power 16. Rachel Slattery 17. Ellen Campion 18. Eimear Nolan 19. Caitlyn Power 20. Louise Bergin 21. Kate Laffan 22. Sarah Cody 23. Laura Purcell.

U21 County Camogie Shield Final

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-12

Cashel King Cormacs 0-3

On Friday evening Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Cashel King Cormacs to claim the U21 Shield title. Clonoulty started brightly and built up an early 1-3 to 0-1 point lead within the opening 10 minutes with the goal coming from Eimear Bourke who finished the opening half with an impressive 1-4 from play.

Clonoulty were on top in all sections of the field with Orla Ryan, Sinead Ryan and Kate Ferncombe winning all the 50/50 battles. Up front Eimear Bourke was a constant threat while Kayleigh Davern was excellent on frees. For Cashel Katelyn Downey and Erin Gillespie worked hard in the opening half but scoring chances were at a minimum at the opposite end, Ciara Moloney with their only score of the half leaving the half time score 1-10 to 0-1.

Ciara Dwan switched into attack in the second half to improve things for Cashel while Kelli Browne and Chloe Cantwell also grew more and more into the game. Eimear Dwan pointed a free while Ciara Moloney fired over her second point to complete Cashel’s scoring. In a low scoring second half Clonoulty continued to control proceedings and despite the sending off of Eimear Bourke late in the second half the result was never in doubt.