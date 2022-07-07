Tipperary TD Martin Browne issues update on Galtee water supply situation
Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has issued an update on the Galtee region public water supply boil water notice on his Facebook page this afternoon, July 7.
Mr Browne said he had been informed by Irish Water that residents affected must continue to boil water before use.
According to the post, Irish Water is carrying out water quality sampling, and once they have a 'satisfactory' result, they will liaise with the HSE.
They said they have no date for when that will be, but they hope it will be before the end of the week.
Until then, the boil water notice remains in place.
The boil water notice was first issued on June 25, due to elevated turbidity in the treated water.
