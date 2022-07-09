Search

09 Jul 2022

Borrisoleigh welcomes Ukraine with tree planting ceremony

Mandrusiak family sing their national anthem --- Tetiana, Roman and Sophia, beneath the flag of Ukraine

09 Jul 2022

Contributed by John Connors

On the evening of Saturday, July 2, last, Sophiia Mandrusiak from the city of Kolomyya in Western Ukraine planted an apple tree on the reclaimed piece of ground on the Thurles road out of Borrisoleigh.

The fervent wish of everyone present was that by the time the tree bears fruit, her beloved homeland will be free and at peace once more. Having fled the war in Ukraine, Sophiia, along with her parents, Roman and Tetiana, eventually found peace and shelter in Borrisoleigh.

In a dignified ceremony and full of emotion, local bard Derry Bourke recited two of his poems. P.P. Fr. Hennessy was on hand to bless the event and the assembled gathering. Matt Ryan gave a rousing rendition of the Soldier’s Song, and when the Mandrusiak family stood to face their National Flag and sang the National Anthem of their homeland, it was a touching moment that will not be easily forgotten.

Before adjourning for a cup of tea and some music and song, kindly performed by Paudie Bourke and Matt Ryan, another fruit tree was planted. Together, Sophiia and local lady Karina Ryan who originally hails from Latvia planted a plum tree.

This was a gesture of gratitude to the people who have fled wars and poverty, have made their homes among us and have enriched our communities with their presence.

