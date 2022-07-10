Moyne Athletics Club - congratulations to our three young athletes who travelled to Tullamore for the National Track & Field Competitions

Moyne Athletic Club

National Juvenile Games and Track & Field Championships Day 1

Congratulations to our three young athletes who travelled to Tullamore on Saturday for the National Track & Field Competitions. This was the first time for each of them to compete on such a huge stage and each gave it their all in the various competitions.



Gerard Delaney threw 22.88 in the Boys U/12 Turbo Javelin to finish 9th overall – a tremendous achievement. In the Pairs event Lily Murphy and Meadhb Hall qualified in both the U/9 60mts and Long Jump competitions.



In what were two extremely competitive events the Girls finished 4th in the Long Jump following two personal best performances of 3.40 and 3.39 respectively, missing out on a bronze medal by just 2 cms while in the 60mts they finished 5th, again just hundreds of a second from bronze.

What a marvellous achievement for such young athletes. Thanks to the coaches and families for their support on the day.



National Juvenile Track & Field Championships – Day 2

Tullamore will once again play host to the National Juvenile Track and Field Championships when Day 2 and 3 take place this weekend.



The club will be represented on both days with Sarah McGinley in action in the U/15 Shot on Saturday and Alana Spillane in the U/15 1,500mts on Sunday. Best of luck to both.



Training

Training has finished for the foreseeable future for all athletes with the exception of those taking part in the National Track & Field championships (A & B), Munster B Track & Field Championships and club league (details below). Enjoy the break and thanks for all your commitment over the past year.



Club League

The club are running a mini league for our juvenile athletes on Tuesday’s 5th, 12th and 19th July and Friday 22nd July at 7.30pm. The following are the participants – Team Theresa – Aisling O’Reilly, Noah Ryan, Leo Cullen, William Morrissey Lily Murphy. Team Pamela – Noah Murphy, James Delaney, Poppy Lyons, Geoffrey Morrissey, Meadhb Hall. Team Aoife – Darragh Maher, Daisy Lyons, Doireann Quinlan, Zack Ryan, Roisin O’Reilly. Team Liam – Gerard Delaney, Orla Campion, Eva Maher, Órlaith Costigan, Cian Kelly. Team Fiona – Faye Murphy, Beibhinn Maher, Daniel Delaney, Cathal O’Reilly, Annie Ely. Events are a 60mts, 300mts, Long Jump, Obstacle Course and Relay.



Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for July 1st was Leona Doyle, Moyneard. Winning amount €98. Envelopes are available at all training sessions and in Quinlan’s Pub, Moyne. On-line options are also available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and follow the Split the Bucket tab where there are several prepay options.

Thanks to all who continue to support each week.