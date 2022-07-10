Dundrum Athletics Club - well done to Graham Butler in taking on the the Ironman Austria on Sunday, July 3 in Kärnten-Klagenfurt

Dundrum Athletics Club



IRONMAN AUSTRIA

The Ironman Austria took place on Sunday, July 3 in Kärnten-Klagenfurt.

It is known as one of the most beautiful races in the world. With a breathtaking 3.8km swim course with scenery of the Wörthersee, a cycle of 180km through the green heart of Carinthia, and to finish a 42.2km run to the finish line in the heart of the city.

This is the mammoth task that club athlete Graham Butler took on in scorching heat in a time of 13:04:51.

A huge well done to Graham. What an achievement. You would be just tired of thinking of doing all that over 13 hours!



NATIONAL JUVENILE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The National Juvenile Track and Field Championships were held in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Saturday, July 2. Farran Ryan and Julie Morrissey had won Silver in the Pairs Long Jump in the Munster Championships U10 and qualified to compete in the Nationals. They placed outside the top 3, but what an achievement for the girls to qualify for the Nationals. Well done.



COUNTY JUVENILE B TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The County Juvenile B Track and Field Championships were held in Templemore on Saturday, June 25. We had 25 athletes competing, with a number of individual medal winners.

In the Boys U9, Tommy Collins won Silver in the Javelin and Eoghan O'Neill won Bronze in the Turbo Javelin.

In the Boys U11 60m Sean O'Neill won Silver and Aaron Kelly won Bronz3. In the Boys U12 Darragh Kelly won Bronze in the 60m and Silver in the Long Jump. Billy Kilmartin won Bronze in the U12 Long Jump.



In the Girls U10 Ellen Maher won Silver in the 300m. In the Girls U11 Katelyn Shanahan won Gold in the 500m and Taylor O'Toole won Gold in the 600m.



In the Girls U12 Emma Morrissey won Bronze 600m. In the Girls U14 Beibhinn Buckley won Bronze in the 80m and Clodagh Kilmartin won Bronze in the 800m.



The other athletes who took part may not have won individual medals but all won medals in the fun relays at the end. In the Boys U10 was Billy Guilfoyle and Tom Kilmartin.

In the Boys U11 was Patrick Ryan. In the Girls U10 was Isabel Joyce, Lauren O'Dwyer, Cara Ahern, Claire Morrissey and Grace Butler.



In the Girls U11 was Katie Collins, Sarah Guilfoyle and Aine O'Neill and in the Girls U13 Nollaig Kilmartin. Well done to all this brings the County Juvenile Track and Field season to an end.