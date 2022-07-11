Michael Heffernan of Rathclough, Dualla, with his great grandson Pádraig Cummins

Michael Heffernan of Rathclough, Dualla was born on June 29, 1922 and celebrated his 100th birthday recently.
Above is a photo of him and his great grandson Pádraig Cummins who was born June 6, 2021. There are 99 years between them
Cikada provide the entertainment at the former Kickham Barracks site during the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival
Liberty Square in Thurles was thronged with excited festival goers for the first ever Liberty Music Festival
