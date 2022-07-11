BREAKING: Gardaí seize almost €7m worth of drugs in neighbouring county and two males arrested

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
On Monday, July 11, gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by Revenue Commissioners Customs Service and officers from the Eastern Region, searched a business premises at Ballyhale, Kilkenny and recovered cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of €6.9 million.
Two males (aged 40s and 30s), were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Kilkenny Garda Station.
The arrests followed an intelligence led Garda operation, targeting transnational drug trafficking networks, which was conducted in the course of Operation TARA, the focus of which is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.
