Tipperary Golf: Joy and cheers as Susan wins Lady Captain's Prize at Cahir Park

Cahir Park Golf Club Lady Captain Margaret Gill presents her Captain's Prize to overall winner Susan Carey at the presentation night on Saturday last after a very successful day's competition.
Lady Captain Margaret Gill's Prize Day
Another extremely busy week for Cahir Park culminating in very special day for us Ladies on Saturday last, July 9, when we participated in and celebrated with Lady Captain Margaret Gill for her Prize Day. With the sun beaming from early morning and a beautiful table of Prizes in the Clubhouse, Ladies challenged to seek the elusive score and by early afternoon the excitement was palpable as the 70 Nett barrier was breached and a 67 Nett was on the cards quickly followed by a second 67. The Course was described as being in immaculate condition, playing long, Flag Pins in tricky positions and the opportunities and missed opportunities recounted and discussed until it was time to prepare for the wonderful evening that followed of glamour, Family gatherings, fabulous food and entertainment and a great night of celebrations.
Captain Margaret welcomed all her guests and Club members and made a delightful speech embodying and thanking all the persons and parts that make Cahir Park Golf Club a success. Particular thanks were expressed to the Restaurant and Bar Team for the fabulous Buffet they presented and to the Course Staff and Pro Shop personnel for all their work and guidance.
Joy and Cheers for Susan Carey
Following her winning of Lady Captain's Prize in 2017, Susan followed up again this year playing off H/C 21 with fantastic 67 Nett (C/B) to win Captain Margaret Gill's Prize. Accepting her Prize and Trophy to rapturous applause, Susan thanked Lady Captain Margaret and paid tribute to Carrie Healy (H/C 36) who was second telling Carrie her day will come. Susan thanked her playing partners, all the Committees of Cahir Park, wished all the Teams and Managers of Teams still in competitions the very best and asked members to support Teams and Committees for all the work they do.
Runner-up in the Lady Captain's Prize at Cahir Park on Saturday last was Carrie Healy seen here accepting her prize from Lady Captain Margaret Gill.
The scoring for the event was very tight and Count Back was the deciding factor. All the prize winners were applauded on their success and in particular many for the dedication and service they have given to the Club.
Results of Lady Captain Margaret Gill's Prize Day
Winner: Susan Carey (21) 67 Nett C/B
2nd: Carrie Healy (36) 67 Nett C/B
Gross: Caitlin Fitzgerald (14) 88 Gross
3rd: Josie Walsh (29) 71 Nett C/B
4th: Imelda Dilleen (34) 71 Nett C/B
5th: Mary Kenrick (20) 71 Nett C/B
Past Captain: Imelda Buckley (21) 73 Nett
Committee Member: Mary Lyons (23) 75 Nett
Senior Lady 9 Hole S/F: Eithne Kelly (23) 19 pts
Junior Lady: Bella Healy (37) 77 Nett
Front 9: Kathleen Lonergan (17) 31 Nett
Back 9: Norma O'Brien (21) 36 Nett
Men's 12 Hole S/F: Francis McCarthy (8) 28 pts.
Cahir Park Golf Club Lady Captain Margaret Gill presents her Captain's Prize to overall winner Susan Carey at the presentation night on Saturday last after a very successful day's competition.
Jane Cullen (Panduit ), Derek Cullen, Richie Burke and Daniel Bresnan (Greenmount ), Niamh O'Dwyer (Black House Racing), Simon Ryan (Greenmount ), and Dermot Radford (Chairperson, Black House Racing)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.