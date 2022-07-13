A table quiz will be held in Clonmel to support Presentation student Aisling Kennedy

A table quiz will be held to support the Aishling kennedy Go Fund Me campaign
Carmel Boyle is organising a table quiz on Thursday July 21 at 8:30 at Hillview in Clonmel to help with the Go Fund Me project to get Presentation Clonmel student Aisling Kennedy home from hospital. Contact Carmel at 085 738 0157 to book a table.
County Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) is hot favourite to clinch the Triton Showers-backed Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship in Sunday’s Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally
Rosegreen Tidy Village Group’s proudest Chairperson, Liam O’Neill, with outgoing Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Michael Murphy, at a reception in Clonmel Town Hall
