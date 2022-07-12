Search

12 Jul 2022

Tipperary overwhelm Dublin to advance to All-Ireland camogie semi-final

Tipperary overwhelm Dublin to advance to All-Ireland camogie semi-final

The team captains pose for their photograph with the match referee prior to the Tipperary v Dublin Under 16 camogie championship game played at Trinity Sports Centre.

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Jul 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Tesco U16 A All-Ireland Camogie Championship

TIPPERARY 4-24 DUBLIN 0-2

Tipperary’s U16 A team travelled to Trinity Sports Centre as firm favourites having recorded a big win over Waterford in the first round and Dublin having already lost to Waterford in their opening game.
John Ryan and his management team made four changes to the team that defeated Waterford with Aoife Mellerick, Ciara Gleeson, Nicola Kelly and Ava Bevans all starting and getting a chance to impress. It was a glorious day in Dublin on Sunday and having won the toss Tipperary elected to play with the slight breeze.
Tipperary got off to a flying start displaying great energy in attack. Midway through the opening half they held a commanding 6 point lead 0-7 to 0-1.

The Tipperary Under 16 camogie team who defeated Dublin at the Trinity Sports Centre. They are now through to an All-Ireland semi-final. 


What was more impressive was that all seven points had come from play with five different scorers. Nicola Kelly with three points and a point each from Ciara Gleeson, Caoimhe Stakelum, Ciara Shelly and Lucy Purcell.
Unfortunately for Dublin they could only manage one more point before the break and this was to be their final score of the game.
Tipperary continued to dominate in all areas of the field and 2 terrific goals from Caoimhe Stakelum and Danielle Ryan made it 2-10 to 0-2 at half time.

Ladies Football history in the making for one Tipperary club


At the break Tipperary introduced Aoife Gleeson, Hazel Ryan and Robyn Fitzgerald. Once again it was all Tipperary in the third quarter with Danielle Ryan firing home 1-1 and Caoimhe Stakelum (0-4) Sarah Corcoran (0-1) and Hazel Ryan (0-1) all keeping the scoreboard ticking over.
Dublin had no response to Tipp’s firepower upfront and in the end Tipperary ran out 4-24 to 2 point winners, the final goal finished by Nicola Kelly after a super pass from Lucy Purcell.
After the final group games a draw took place to see which two teams of the three group winners would go straight into a semi-final.
Tipperary and Wexford came out of the draw meaning they have advanced to an All-Ireland semi-final in two weeks time while in the quarter-finals Cork will play Limerick and Galway take on Waterford.
Tipperary: Danielle Butler, Aine Finn, Iris Grace, Aoife Mellerick, Sophie Maher, Sarah Corcoran, Alison Fitzgerald, Paula Quirke, Lucy Purcell, Caoimhe Stakelum, Danielle Ryan, Ciara Shelly, Ciara Gleeson, Nicola Kelly, Ava Bevans
Subs used: Aoife Gleeson, Hazel Ryan, Robyn Fitzgerald, Emma Maher

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media