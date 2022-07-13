Search

13 Jul 2022

Cistercian College sports awards in rugby and athletics

Sean Stone won a medal in 250m Hurdles on July 10, 6th in shotputt, and 4th in 80m recently

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

13 Jul 2022 7:44 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Cistercian College Roscrea recently honoured their Rugby players after a long and memorable season.
The JCT gave the College great enjoyment as they contested the Junior Cup after stunning wins over Newbridge, Clongowes and Fintans.


The boys lost the final by one score to St Michael’s after one of the best finals in recent times.
The Senior seconds won the Leinster Division One Cup, their second in five years. A great reward for six years of hard work and training for many of the squad.


The Transition Year side were beaten by one point by eventual winners Kilkenny College in a thrilling semi final. The S4 rounded off the Senior year with some very entertaining games.
The SCT were defeated in the first round of the Senior Cup and the team knows that a renewed focus is required for the next season under head coach Sean O’Brien.


The J2, Second Years and First Years showed great commitment to their training and development programme. We look forward to seeing their progress next year.
Rugby Award Winners
SCT: Ihechi Oji
S2: Jack Verling
TY: Josh Powell
S4: Cuan Culliton
JCT: Lee Fitzpatrick
J2: Daithi Kehoe
2nd Year: Ruairc Faye
1st Year: Paddy Deegan
1st Year B: Alex Queally


Meanwhile, the College enjoyed a big resurgence in Athletics this year with a large number of entrants in the South Leinster Athletics.
The highlight of the season was our Junior boys winning the overall South Leinster team prize.
Cistercian College Roscrea took home over 20 medals. We performed well at the Leinster’s with seven athletes making it through to Nationals, Sean Stone qualifying in two events.


In the Multi Events Rob Carney had the huge achievement of National Gold. While in the Cross Country’s, CCR had some terrific days out, resulting in Lorcan Mullen and Luke O'Sullivan competing in National Finals.


Award Winners
Coaches Coach of the Year: Lorcan Mullen (Middle Distance)
Senior Athlete of the Year: Senior Relay Team (Charlie Naughton, James Conroy, Devon Byrne, Adrian Dunne)
Inter Athlete of the Year: Rob Carney
Junior Athlete of the Year: Aaron Moloney/ Eamonn O'Sullivan (Pole Vault)
Minor Athlete of the Year: Sean Stone (Shot Putt and Hurdles)


Well done to Luke O’Sullivan (1500m) and Sean Stone (Hurdles and Shot Putt) who both won medals at their recent club Provincial Championships. We would encourage pupils to stay active over the summer.

Sean Stone won a medal in 250mHurdles on July 10, 6th in shotputt yesterday and 4th in 80mH last weekend. Well done Sean

