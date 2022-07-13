Out and about in Templemore Town

Loughmore/Templeree Graveyard Mass

The annual graveyard mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 20, at 7pm.

All who have relatives buried in the graveyards in Loughmore are invited to attend. We pray for the faithful departed. May they rest in peace.

Templeree graveyard mass will be celebrated on August 5 at 7pm.



Castleiney Drama Group

The AGM of the Castleiney Drama Group will take place on Wednesday, July 20, at 8pm in the village hall.

New members are most welcome and any queries can be sent to castleineydramagroup@

gmail.com



Loughmore Cards

Eleven games: Fr. Paudie and Michael Coonan

Paddy Hennessey and Seanie Gleeson

Michael Martin and John O’Connor

20th game: Paddy Mahony and PJ Meade

Raffle: Phil McGrath, Sean Moynihan, Martina Kelly.

Game every Sunday night at 8.30pm. All are welcome.



Templemore Tidy Towns

Work continues next Monday night (July 18).

Our group will meet on McDonagh Terrace at 7pm. New volunteers always welcome and we thank all our Ukrainian friends for their continued support.

News deadline for Templemore

Templemore has recently returned to two pages of news on a weekly basis.

This is great news for all our readers and it is wonderful to see all corners of our society back up and running.

If you wish to have your story or photo included please send your item to templemorenews@

gmail.com no later than 8pm each Sunday evening. Please note the new deadline time.