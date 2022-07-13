Out and about in Templemore Town

Templemore Town Hall
Loughmore/Templeree Graveyard Mass
The annual graveyard mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 20, at 7pm.
All who have relatives buried in the graveyards in Loughmore are invited to attend. We pray for the faithful departed. May they rest in peace.
Templeree graveyard mass will be celebrated on August 5 at 7pm.
Castleiney Drama Group
The AGM of the Castleiney Drama Group will take place on Wednesday, July 20, at 8pm in the village hall.
New members are most welcome and any queries can be sent to castleineydramagroup@
gmail.com
Loughmore Cards
Eleven games: Fr. Paudie and Michael Coonan
Paddy Hennessey and Seanie Gleeson
Michael Martin and John O’Connor
20th game: Paddy Mahony and PJ Meade
Raffle: Phil McGrath, Sean Moynihan, Martina Kelly.
Game every Sunday night at 8.30pm. All are welcome.
Templemore Tidy Towns
Work continues next Monday night (July 18).
Our group will meet on McDonagh Terrace at 7pm. New volunteers always welcome and we thank all our Ukrainian friends for their continued support.
News deadline for Templemore
Templemore has recently returned to two pages of news on a weekly basis.
This is great news for all our readers and it is wonderful to see all corners of our society back up and running.
If you wish to have your story or photo included please send your item to templemorenews@
gmail.com no later than 8pm each Sunday evening. Please note the new deadline time.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.