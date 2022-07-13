Search

13 Jul 2022

Out and about in Templemore Town

Annual graveyard mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 20, at 7pm

Out and about in Templemore Town

Templemore Town Hall

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Jul 2022 6:13 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Loughmore/Templeree Graveyard Mass

The annual graveyard mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 20, at 7pm.
All who have relatives buried in the graveyards in Loughmore are invited to attend. We pray for the faithful departed. May they rest in peace.
Templeree graveyard mass will be celebrated on August 5 at 7pm.


Castleiney Drama Group
The AGM of the Castleiney Drama Group will take place on Wednesday, July 20, at 8pm in the village hall.
New members are most welcome and any queries can be sent to castleineydramagroup@
gmail.com


Loughmore Cards
Eleven games: Fr. Paudie and Michael Coonan
Paddy Hennessey and Seanie Gleeson
Michael Martin and John O’Connor
20th game: Paddy Mahony and PJ Meade
Raffle: Phil McGrath, Sean Moynihan, Martina Kelly.
Game every Sunday night at 8.30pm. All are welcome.


Templemore Tidy Towns
Work continues next Monday night (July 18).
Our group will meet on McDonagh Terrace at 7pm. New volunteers always welcome and we thank all our Ukrainian friends for their continued support.

News deadline for Templemore

Templemore has recently returned to two pages of news on a weekly basis.
This is great news for all our readers and it is wonderful to see all corners of our society back up and running.
If you wish to have your story or photo included please send your item to templemorenews@
gmail.com no later than 8pm each Sunday evening. Please note the new deadline time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media