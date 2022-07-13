Congrats: Nenagh Éire Óg senior hurlers relish comeback victory in North final

Senior: Well done to our senior hurlers on their great victory in the North final at the weekend. This was an incredible win where the lads, trailing by seven points at half time, put in a fantastic second half performance to come out on top by two points. Final score was 2-20 to 2-18 with James Mackey and Jake Morris getting the second-half goals. Attention will now turn to the County Championship where they face Clonoulty in the first round on July23/24.

Junior: Hard luck to our Junior As and Junior Bs who were both defeated at the weeken. Our Junior As lost out to Roscrea on Friday evening and this loss ends their interest in this year’s Championship. Thanks to all involved for the great effort they put in all year. Our Junior Bs lost out to Knockshegowna on Saturday evening by two points. Their final group game is against Lorrha at the end of July.

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto jackpot was €2,700. The lotto can be played either online via the link on the club website and social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Condolences: We extend our sympathies to the Talbot family on the passing of Breeda Talbot last week. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Cúl Camp: Cúl camp will run all week and it looks like we are going to get some awesome weather. Bring sun screen and lots of water; 10am to 2pm daily. We can’t wait to see you all there.

The Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Academy sponsored by Albany Home & Decor and A Sportsman's Dream are delighted to announce that the club will be running a summer camp in August. The three-day camp will run from August 10-12. It will take place from 10am to 1pm each day and is for children of primary school age. To book, contact Niall on 087-408 6439.

Under 5: Our little boys continue to train at 10am. on Saturdays on the outside field. The boys have great fun and we would love to welcome any new boys who would like to join in. Any boys born in 2017 are welcome to come along and try training out, any questions call John on 087-1365053.

Under 7: Under 7 boys had a very enjoyable hurling blitz against Kiladangan in Nenagh on Saturday morning in glorious sunshine. A fun morning was had by all and thanks to Kiladangan for making the journey. There is no training this Wednesday evening as Cúl Camp is running for the week. New players are always welcome to come along, so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: There is no training this Wednesday evening as Cúl Camp is running for the week. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Under 11 boys, played a hurling blitz on Saturday morning against Burgess.