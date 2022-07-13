Search

13 Jul 2022

U18 Tipperary club camogie championship launched

U18 Tipperary club camogie championship launched

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Jul 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

2022 is year two of a three year partnership with FBD Insurance as sponsors of our Senior, Intermediate, Junior and Minor championships.

It's a very exciting development for Tipperary Camogie to have FBD the largest Irish owned insurer sponsoring our club championship.

Stonethrowers Rally returns - treat in store for Tipperary motorsports fans

The adult championship is due to commence on the weekend of the 20th August while the minor championship kicks off at the end of July.

The following are the groups for this year’s minor championship:

U18A
Moycarkey Borris, Eire Og Annacarty and Cashel King Cormacs

U18B Group 1
Shannon Rovers, Borris-Ileigh, Holycross Ballycahill, Thurles Sarsfields, Boherlahan Dualla.

U18B Group 2
Brian Borus, Ballybacon Grange, Cahir, St Rita’s Fethard, Clonoulty Rossmore,
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams


U18C Group 1
Carrick Swans, St.Pats/Ballingarry, Mullinahone ,Moyle Rovers

Group 2
Gortanhoe Glengoole, Templemore, Drom-Inch, Toomevara, St Cronan’s Roscrea.

Group 3
Kilruane MacDonagh’s, Slivermines, Kiladagan, Moneygall.

Group 4
Newport Ballinahinch, Burgess Duharra, Portroe, Nenagh Eire Og.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media