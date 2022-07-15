Bottle labels evoke a hidden history in Templemore

Anyone with an interest in local history will always have an eye out for a new source that will tell them a little more about their hometown.



On a recent visit to the Guinness Archive the discovery of their vast collection of bottling labels provided another such source.



The famous trademark label was first introduced by Guinness in 1862. The main features of this label were the harp emblem, based on the Brian Boru or O’Neill harp in Trinity College, Dublin, the famous Arthur Guinness signature and the word GUINNESS.



The trademark label was not introduced to Ireland until 1896 as up to then the label had only been used in overseas markets. From 1896 onwards the Company printed and supplied labels to its bottlers who had to guarantee that they would “sell no other brown stout in bottle”. Publicans who sold other stouts were not entitled to use the trademark label, but rather another label approved by the brewery, known as a “white label”.



Each publican wishing to sell Guinness had to apply to the brewery for his own label. This meant that each label carried the publican’s name and the name and address of his premises.



In 1930 the brewery recorded that it was printing 1.8 million labels per day. Wholesale bottlers took over the bottling of Guinness from individual publicans in the 1960’s and the practise of personalising each label was no longer undertaken.



There are twenty labels in the archive relating to Templemore and they will be featured here over the coming weeks.



Many of the public houses are no longer in existence, but the buildings generally are, so this will provide an opportunity to shed some light on the lives of some of our former drinking houses. We begin with Michael Keogh (Jnr) who ran the Railway Bar on Bradley’s Row, which today is the home of Templemore boxing club.



This building first began life as a public house in 1891 when Bridget Nesbitt pulled the pints. For many years this was known as Nesbitt’s Corner. Michael Keogh Snr took up residence here in 1907 and his children Michael Jnr (Sonny), Jack and Kathleen continued in business right up to the 1990’s when the Stapleton family bought the premises.



The name of the corner changed from Nesbitt’s to Keogh’s and despite being gone for thirty odd years many local residents still refer to it as “Keogh’s Corner”.



Keoghs used the trademark label and this one is dated from 1963.