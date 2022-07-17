Preview of Regional Athletics Track Events in Ennis

Girls U14 100m, above. L/R: Anna Crawford, Thurles, Grace Burke, Ballinahinch, Rachel Dowd, Thurles, Sophie Moynihan, Boherlahan
Competitors from County Tipperary qualified for Regional Finals in Ennis on Saturday, July 23rd are:
U8 Girls 60m: Maria Stapleton, Moycarkey Borris, Aislinn Ryan, and Amy Meehan both Boherlahan Dualla,
U8 Boys 60m: Jake O’Connor, Killenaule Moyglass, Luke Loughnane, Roscrea, Luke O’Connell, Boherlahan, Jack Fogarty, Fethard
U8 Girls 80m: Fiadh Maher, Boherlahan, Poppy Shanahan, Moycarkey, Mairead Ni Bhioragra Newport, Laoise Prior, Boherlahan.
U8 Boys 80m: George O’Brien, Newport, Jaxon Lynch, Roscrea, J.J. Skehan, Killenaule Padraig O’Connor, Boherlahan .
U10 Girls 100m: Aoife McLoughlin, Boherlahan, Jenaguru Guni, Cloughjordan, Lauren Ryan, Newport, Ellen Hally, New Inn.
U10 Boys 100m: Robbie Loughnane, Roscrea, Tadhg Nolan, Moycarkey Borris, Rytis Zidziunas, Thurles.
U10 Girls 200m: Molly Dooley, Thurles, Aoife Dywer, St. Flannans, Lizzie Ryan, Roscrea, Rebecca McLoughlin, Boherlahan
U10 Boys 200m: Cian O’Donnell, Boherlahan Darragh Greene, Cloughjordan, Aaron Savage, Newport, Daithi Dunne, Thurles.
U10 Girls Hurdles 60m: Cora Leamy, Boherlahan Meadhbh Hall, Moyne. Saoirse England, Roscrea, Caitlin Madden, Cloughjordan.
U10 Boys Hurdles 60m: Gearoid White, Cloughjordan, Josh Nolan, Roscrea, Will Brassil, Newport, Danny Leamy, Moycarkey
U12 Girls 100m: Lucy Palmer, Newport, Roisin Maher, Thurles, 3. Ella O’Meara, Roscrea, Caoimhe Kennedy, Cloughjordan.
U12 Boys 100m: Matthew Mellerick, Newport, Harry Ryan, Boherlahan. Harry O’Donoghue Roscrea, Billy O’Connor Killenaule
U12 Girls 200m: Niamh Buckeridge, Newport, Tara Guni, Cloughjordan, Aoife Moore, Roscrea, Nina Donnellan, Newport.
U12 Boys 200m: Killian Croke, Mullinahone, James Long, Newport, J.J. Harding, Ballingarry, Dylan Quirke, Mullinahone.
U12 Girls 600m: Leah O’Connell, Boherlahan, Cate O’Brien, Newport, Sarah Tye, Ballingarry,
U12 Boys 600m: 1. Albert Maher, Niall Quirke, both Boherlahan Dualla, Ben Healy, Ballinahinch, Liam Carroll, Thurles.
U14 Girls 100m: Rachel Dowd, Thurles, Sophie Moynihan, Boherlahan, Grace Burke, Ballinahinch, Anna Crawford, Thurles.
U14 Boys 100m: Adam Prout, Powerstown, Micheal Delahanty, Boherlahan, Jonah Slattery, Thurles, Christian Nolan, Roscrea.
U14 Girls 800m: 1. Leah Berry, Newport, 2. Aoife O’Donnell, Boherlahan, Tara Moquet, Killenaule Moyglass, Alison Carroll, Cloughjordan.
U14 Boys 800m: Colm Ryan, Newport, Oisin Kennedy, both Newport, Tom Cambell, Cloughjordan, Conor Tobin, Mullinahone.
U14 Girls 80m Hurdles: Lily-Anne O’Meara, Roscrea, Sarah Bartley, Kilsheelin.
U14 Boys 80m Hurdles: Colin O’Brien, Mullinahone, Eamon Bioragra, Newport, Gavin Gaffney, Newport, Eoin Cummins, Moycarkey
U16 Girls 100m: Ava Palmer, Newport.
U16 Boys 100m: Killian O’Hora, Newport, Fionn Griffin, both Newport,
U16 Girls 200m: Sophie Walker, Newport.
U16 Boys 200m: Dillon Walsh, Newport, Dylan Cotter, Thurles,
U16 Girls 1500m: Sarah Williams, Cloughjordan.
U16 Boys 1500m: Daire O’Donnell and Conor Kennedy both Boherlahan.
