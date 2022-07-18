Revealed: Tipperary to get new social housing units in two separate locations
Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill has welcomed approval for 35 new social homes in two separate developments in the county.
Deputy Cahill commented: “I’m delighted to see the Department of Housing grant approval in principle to Tipperary County Council for both these developments, which will provide modern homes for 35 families.
“As part of the first development, 29 turnkey homes will be provided at Stradhover Road, Thurles. This will consist of six two-bedroom homes and 23 three-bedroom properties."
At Drangan, a further six social homes have been approved, with four two-bedroom homes and two three-bedroom homes.
The Tipperary TD added: “I’d like to thank my colleague, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien for his assistance with this and also Tipperary County Council for their hard work and effort in this regard.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.