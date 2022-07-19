Solohead goal their way to victory over Emly

West Junior A Football Championship

Solohead 5-9(24)

Emly 1-9(12)

Francis Coughlan at Solohead

Solohead maintained their unbeaten start to this years West Junior A Football Championship with a comprehensive victory over Emly in Solohead on Friday evening. The win moves Solohead onto five points and guarantees them a semi-final spot with a game to play.

On a sunny evening, Emly dictated the early exchanges and Robert McEniry’s goal gave them the early advantage. Solohead though recovered well and three majors of their own from Eoin Riordan and Aaron Ryan (2) had them in a comfortable position at half time.

Solohead always looked dangerous as the second half progressed but the difference remained at five to six points for the majority of the half. Late goals from Anthony Owens and Owen Riordan sealed what was a deserved win for the home side.

The sides were meeting for the second time within a week with Solohead enjoying a comfortable victory the previous Sunday over Emly in the Junior B Hurling Championship.

Emly seemed determined in the early exchanges to make sure they would be no repeat of that result. Eoin Riordan got Solohead off the mark with a pointed free but Shane Carroll tied matters from a placed ball. Carroll causing problems for the Solohead defence especially with his running.

It was the tenth minute before the games next score when Robert McEniry got in on goal – his effort hit the far post before going to the net. Emly were causing problems for the Solohead full back line especially James Purcell at full forward though despite some hairy moments Solohead survived another breach.

The game was all tied by the thirteenth minute when Aaron Ryan’s pass found Eoin Riordan for Solohead’s first major. Both sides again swapped pointed frees. Then after Solohead took control of the game and two goals inside the last ten minutes would give them a cushion they would not relinquish.

Aaron Ryan cut in along the endline before unleashing his effort to the net. James Purcell and Paul O’Heney both pointed as Emly responded to cut the gap to the minimum. Solohead were now settling and Aaron Ryan getting on a lot of ball made a good run before his effort went off the post and into the Emly net.

Stephen Dee who pace and running were hugely effective added his name to the score sheet. Kevin McGrath was forced into a good save to deny goal number four just before the break as Eoin Riordan pointed the resulting 45. Solohead ahead 3-4 to 1-5 at half time.

Solohead started the second half well outscoring Emly 0-3 to 0-1 with points from Eoin Riordan (frees) and Aaron Ryan. Emly though found their feet and Christopher Ryan had to be alert in the Solohead goal at the expense of a 45 which was pointed by Conor Phibbs.

Another Shane Carroll pointed free cut the gap to five points but it was as close as Emly would get. Solohead were now dropping their half back line deeper and Tommy O’Mahony on as a second half substitute was causing problems running at the Emly defence. They were also now finding a lot more space going forward.

James Dee ended a fifteen-minute scoring drought with his first point. Aaron Ryan continued to cause problems and added his second point to stretched the home sides advantage. Stephen Dee made another great run only for his shot to be saved excellently by Kevin McGrath.

Thomas O’Mahony running was causing problems and another run saw him set up Anthony Owens for goal number four. This was almost immediately followed by Eoin Riordan’s second green flag of the game. Robert McEniry pointed late on for Emly to finish the scoring, their first score in seventeen minutes. Solohead making it five points from a possible six while Emly remain without a point after two games.

Scorers: Solohead: Eoin Riordan (2-5, (0-5f)), Aaron Ryan (2-2), Anthony Owens (1-0), Stephen Dee (0-1), James Dee (0-1).

Emly: Shane Carroll (0-4f), Robert McEniry (1-1), James Purcell (0-1), Paul O’Heney (0-1), Jason Ryan (0-1), Conor Phibbs (0-1).

Solohead: Christopher Ryan, Christopher O’Connor, Noel Kennedy, Christopher Irwin, Denis O’Shea, Brian Gavin, Chris McSweeney, James Dee, Jack Redican, Anthony Owens, Christopher Kirby, Stephen Dee, Aaron Ryan, Eoin Riordan, Declan Riordan.

Subs Used: Thomas O’Mahony, Aidan Riordan, Colin Allen, Shane Farrell, James Power

Emly: Kevin McGrath, James Condon, Sean Purcell, Jamie Carroll, Paul O’Heney, Conor Phibbs, Cian Quish, Aidan O’Heney, Declan Hennessy, Darragh Heustan, Jason Ryan, Shane Carroll, Robert McEniry, James Purcell, David McGrath.

Subs Used: James Cunningham, John O'Brien, Diarmuid Carroll, David O'Brien.

Referee: David Grogan (Aherlow)