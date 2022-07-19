Well done to Teresa Maher
Roscrea Comhaltas congratulates its members who were successful at Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan (Munster Fleadh) in Newcastlewest last weekend.
The medal winners were Teresa Maher (1st Bodhrán O18), William Holmes (1st Mouth Organ O18), Maria Madden (2nd Whistle U12 & 3rd ConcertinaU12) and Darragh Ryan (3rd English Singing).
Those who were placed 1stor 2nd qualify to compete in Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar which takes place in Mullingar during 31 July - 7 August.
We wish them every success and an enjoyable experience in Mullingar.
Comhaltas was founded in Mullingar in 1951 with the aim of reviving and promoting traditional music, song and dance. As part of the extensive Fleadh programme, that event will be marked with a Commemorative Concert in St Paul's Church, Mullingar on August 4 at 5.30pm.
There are many other concerts, performances and céilithe (céili) included in the Fleadh programme. Details of other events taking place can be found at fleadhcheoil.ie
This is the first Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann since the Fleadh in Drogheda in 2019 due to Covid and everyone is delighted with the return to this great occasion.
