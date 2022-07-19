Search

19 Jul 2022

Thurles artist Eddie McCormack of Bright Falls to release new single Dusk

Dusk is a song of longing to the early days of a relationship, whilst being caught in the midst of confusion and a clear lack of communication

Thurles artist Eddie McCormack of Bright Falls to release new single Dusk

Recording artist Eddie McCormack is from Thurles

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Jul 2022 4:44 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Bright Falls is the project of Thurles, Ireland, recording artist Eddie McCormack, whose blend of alternative and heartland rock with early 2000’s indie rock creates guitar and synth infused music while lyrically taking a narrative approach to songwriting, leading to a melodic coalescence in the vein of artists such as The Killers, The War on Drugs & Bruce Springsteen.


Shortly after the release of their debut EP ‘Logging’ in July 2019, Bright Falls, with a full band, were asked to open Féile ’19 in Semple Stadium, Thurles, alongside Sinead O’Connor & The Stunning. 


After the release of the singles ‘The Widows’ Homes’ in 2020 and ‘Cassie (My One & Only)’ in 2021, Bright Falls return with ‘Dusk’, the title track from the debut album from Bright Falls which is set to be released in October 2022.


The music of Bright Falls is driven by nostalgia, an appreciation for an array of musical genres, and an obsession with long-form storytelling through songwriting. 


Dusk is a song of longing to the early days of a relationship, whilst being caught in the midst of confusion and a clear lack of communication, and being desperate to find resolution: ‘Send you to sleep, all your dreams in dusk, Tell me how we can make it work?’


‘Dusk’ opens with an arpeggiated bass synth pulsing over a bed of ethereal pads and glistening synths, before setting into layered guitars and an intricate drum pattern played by Kevin Callanan. 

On the chorus the track opens up propelled by a driving bass line played by Tom Shorley, with a melodious hook reminiscent of The Killers.

The dynamic track crescendos with a flurry of synth mixed with guitars and beating drums but ultimately leaves our opening arpeggiated bass synth falling deep down into the unknown, leaving us to wonder what is next?


Dusk was produced by Martin Quinn and Eddie McCormack and was mixed, mastered and recorded by Martin Quinn at JAM Studios (Aine Cahill, The Strypes) in Kells, Ireland.


Dusk the single is available on all streaming services from July 8.


Dusk the album is scheduled for release October 28. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media