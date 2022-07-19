Search

19 Jul 2022

Weekend Tipperary GAA results

Weekend Tipperary GAA results

19 Jul 2022 7:15 PM

Mid Tipperary

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19 A Hurling Championship

Drom & Inch 4-21 Boherlahan Dualla 1-6

Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg 1-15 JK Brackens 1-12

Holycross Ballycahill 3-21 Moycarkey Borris 0-15

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19 B Hurling Championship

Upperchurch Drombane 1-24 Loughmore Castleiney 1-12

Gortnahoe Glengoole 6-18 Moyne Templetuohy 0-17

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Football Championship Semi-Final

Gortnahoe Glengoole 5-14 Holycross Ballycahill 3-15

Thurles Sarsfields 1-15 Clonakenny 1-7

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship

Gortnahoe Glengoole 3-13 Moycarkey Borris 2-8

Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship

Thurles Sarsfields 2-22 Killea 0-6

Roadstone Mid Hurling Championship Final

Boherlahan Dualla 3-16 Drom & Inch 1-15

North Tipperary

U19 A Hurling Championship

Toomevara 3-10 Roscrea 1-13

U19 B Hurling Championship

Borris-Ileigh 3-24 Borrisokane 1-13

Clonakenny/Moneygall 1-15 Ballinahinch/Templederry 0-12

Junior A Hurling Championship

Roscrea 0-20 Toomevara 1-12

Borris-Ileigh 3-17 Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-11

Junior B Hurling Championship

Portroe 2-18 Templederry Kenyons 3-12

Silvermines 1-20 Burgess 0-11

Kellys of Fantane Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Lorrha 2-24 Shannon Rovers 3-11

West Tipperary

U19 A Football Championship

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-10 Arravale Rovers 0-5

Rockwell/Rosegree 2-11 Cashel King Cormacs 2-10

U19 B Football Championship

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 3-12 Aherlow 0-11

Junior B Hurling Championship Championship

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 7-21 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 0-12

Junior A Football Championship

Solohead 5-9 Emly 1-9

Sean Treacys 4-10 Arravale Rovers 0-8

Junior A Hurling Championship

Clonoulty Rossmore 4-22 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-7

Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-19 Golden Kilfeacle 2-18

South Tipperary

U19 A Football Championship

Mullinahone 0-10 Kilsheelan Kilcash 1-7

U19 B Football Championship

Killenaule 1-8 Ballingarry 1-7

Cahir 4-12 Clonmel Óg 2-6

Fethard 1-10 St Patricks 1-7

Junior A Hurling Championship

Father Sheehys 1-16 Fethard 0-12

