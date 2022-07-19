Weekend Tipperary GAA results

Mid Tipperary
Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19 A Hurling Championship
Drom & Inch 4-21 Boherlahan Dualla 1-6
Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg 1-15 JK Brackens 1-12
Holycross Ballycahill 3-21 Moycarkey Borris 0-15
Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19 B Hurling Championship
Upperchurch Drombane 1-24 Loughmore Castleiney 1-12
Gortnahoe Glengoole 6-18 Moyne Templetuohy 0-17
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Football Championship Semi-Final
Gortnahoe Glengoole 5-14 Holycross Ballycahill 3-15
Thurles Sarsfields 1-15 Clonakenny 1-7
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Gortnahoe Glengoole 3-13 Moycarkey Borris 2-8
Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship
Thurles Sarsfields 2-22 Killea 0-6
Roadstone Mid Hurling Championship Final
Boherlahan Dualla 3-16 Drom & Inch 1-15
North Tipperary
U19 A Hurling Championship
Toomevara 3-10 Roscrea 1-13
U19 B Hurling Championship
Borris-Ileigh 3-24 Borrisokane 1-13
Clonakenny/Moneygall 1-15 Ballinahinch/Templederry 0-12
Junior A Hurling Championship
Roscrea 0-20 Toomevara 1-12
Borris-Ileigh 3-17 Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-11
Junior B Hurling Championship
Portroe 2-18 Templederry Kenyons 3-12
Silvermines 1-20 Burgess 0-11
Kellys of Fantane Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Lorrha 2-24 Shannon Rovers 3-11
West Tipperary
U19 A Football Championship
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-10 Arravale Rovers 0-5
Rockwell/Rosegree 2-11 Cashel King Cormacs 2-10
U19 B Football Championship
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 3-12 Aherlow 0-11
Junior B Hurling Championship Championship
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 7-21 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 0-12
Junior A Football Championship
Solohead 5-9 Emly 1-9
Sean Treacys 4-10 Arravale Rovers 0-8
Junior A Hurling Championship
Clonoulty Rossmore 4-22 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-7
Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-19 Golden Kilfeacle 2-18
South Tipperary
U19 A Football Championship
Mullinahone 0-10 Kilsheelan Kilcash 1-7
U19 B Football Championship
Killenaule 1-8 Ballingarry 1-7
Cahir 4-12 Clonmel Óg 2-6
Fethard 1-10 St Patricks 1-7
Junior A Hurling Championship
Father Sheehys 1-16 Fethard 0-12
Moycarkey Coolcroo athletes David Ryan, Anna Ryan & Sean Mockler who all won Gold medals at the All Ireland U23s Track & Field Championships in Tullamore Co. Offaly On Sunday July 17
