19 Jul 2022

Tipp club championship set to be streamed starting with hurling this weekend

Streaming service by county board set to return for club hurling this weekend

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

19 Jul 2022 8:45 PM

Tipperary GAA have confirmed that they will once again be providing a streaming service for high profile games in this year's club championships, starting this weekend, while also adding that people will now be able to enter games with their debit card.

Tickets for all this weekend's games are now available to purchase online via the ticket section of the Tipperary GAA website at a cost of €10 for adults and €5 for students with a valid ID. Under 6’s are free into the games and do not require a ticket.

From next weekend Tipperary County Board will also be offering a tap and go service at all venues, so if you are not in a position to pre-purchase your tickets you can now pay on entry to the venue with your credit or debit card. Please note that Tipperary GAA will continue to comply with Croke Park guidelines which means cash will not be taken at any venue.

Our Tipp GAA TV streaming service makes a return this weekend also with the four games which are taking place in FBD Semple Stadium being streamed. In total this year there will be up to 30 games available to view via our Tipp GAA TV streaming service with the following pricing structure in place, Season pass €120, weekend pass €25 and single game pass €10.

You can now purchase your 2022 season pass or desired game in next weekend's hurling championships via the following link: https://page.inplayer.com/TipperaryGAA/ 

