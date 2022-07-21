Calling all artists- could you design something for this roundabout?

Tipperary County Council (TCC) invites Artists to make submissions for the creation of a permanent gateway public artwork at the N24 Cahir Road Roundabout, Ballingarrane, Clonmel Co. Tipperary.
This is a two-stage procurement process.
The budget is €45,000.
The deadline for stage 1 is: 12 noon 9 September 2022
The timeline of the project is 30th November 2023 latest date for installation.
Submissions are to be submitted in hard copy only by hand, post or courier to the following address marked as follows:
“PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL TENDER DOCUMENTS”
“Cahir Road Roundabout”
Tender ID Number TCC 001456T
Tender Office, Customer Service Desk
Tipperary County Council
Emmet Street, Clonmel
Co. Tipperary E91 N512
Deadline & Submission of Proposals:
12 noon - 9 September 2022
General queries to artsoffice@tipperarycoco.ie
