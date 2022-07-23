JK Brackens U17s played out an exciting draw with Holycross in the park on Monday evening

Caption at bottom of article
We had the weekend off this week ahead of the commencement of the County Senior hurling championship on Saturday next where we travel to Clonoulty to take on Eire Og Annacarty.
Throw in is at 2.30pm. Its back to the big ball that evening as our Junior B’s take on Loughmore in the Clonmore at 7.30pm. And Sunday sees our Junior A hurlers play their second game of the Mid Championship as they travel to Holycross for an 11am start.
Our U17s played out an exciting draw with Holycross in the park on Monday evening last with both sides tied on 1-15 apiece at full-time.
They defeated Boherlahan in their opening fixture and face Drom/Inch next Monday night in the Ragg. Sarsfields and Moycarkey are also in the pot with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals and the remaining four going the quarter-final route.
Well done to Niamh O’Sullivan who captured last weekend’s 50/50 Jackpot worth €400. Niamh bought her winning ticket online.
Caption to photo: This fantastic shot, taken by Seamus Bourke in the aftermath of JK Brackens Mid Senior hurling final victory, captures the essence of joy as team manager Eamonn Corcoran holds the Johnny Leahy cup aloft.
John Sheedy whose superb goal was decisive in earning Portroe victory over Carrick Swan in the opening round of the FBD Insurance County Tipperary Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship today.
