Search

23 Jul 2022

JK Brackens U17s played out an exciting draw with Holycross in the park on Monday evening

Well done to Niamh O’Sullivan who captured last weekend’s 50/50 Jackpot worth €400

JK Brackens U17s played out an exciting draw with Holycross in the park on Monday evening

Caption at bottom of article

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

23 Jul 2022 7:00 PM

We had the weekend off this week ahead of the commencement of the County Senior hurling championship on Saturday next where we travel to Clonoulty to take on Eire Og Annacarty.

Throw in is at 2.30pm. Its back to the big ball that evening as our Junior B’s take on Loughmore in the Clonmore at 7.30pm. And Sunday sees our Junior A hurlers play their second game of the Mid Championship as they travel to Holycross for an 11am start.


Our U17s played out an exciting draw with Holycross in the park on Monday evening last with both sides tied on 1-15 apiece at full-time.


They defeated Boherlahan in their opening fixture and face Drom/Inch next Monday night in the Ragg. Sarsfields and Moycarkey are also in the pot with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals and the remaining four going the quarter-final route.

Well done to Niamh O’Sullivan who captured last weekend’s 50/50 Jackpot worth €400. Niamh bought her winning ticket online.

Caption to photo: This fantastic shot, taken by Seamus Bourke in the aftermath of JK Brackens Mid Senior hurling final victory, captures the essence of joy as team manager Eamonn Corcoran holds the Johnny Leahy cup aloft. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media