23 Jul 2022

Templemore Ladies junior football blitz

Last Tuesday our U8 and 10 girls welcomed teams from Holycross and Thurles Sarsfields for a much awaited blitz

Supporting Templemore at the U12 County Final last Saturday were Jason, Catriona and Lucy Daly, Anne and Davey Bourke and Aoife Percy

23 Jul 2022 9:00 PM

Last Tuesday our U8 and 10 girls welcomed teams from Holycross and Thurles Sarsfields for a much awaited blitz.


It was a great evening of football from these stars of the future.
Thanks to all who worked so hard to have the pitch in such excellent condition. Templemore hosted some of the U-12 County finals on Saturday including the Division 5 Platinum Final which saw the Templemore Blue team play Clonmel.


The South girls got the better start and this proved the difference in the end as they claimed a 5-2 to 2-2 victory.
Sunday saw Templemore White team travel to Boherlahan to take on Galtee Rovers in the U-12 Division 1 Gold Final in Boherlahan.


The girls took control of the game from the throw in and led 4-3 to 0-3 at half time. They continued their dominance after the break and were 7-5 to 2-3 ahead at the final whistle.
Well done to both the Blue and White teams and their management teams for all their efforts throughout the season. Our U-14 girls have reached the league final and this game is expected to be played at the weekend.


The girls and management have put in huge work all season and we wish them every success. See FB for fixture details.
In preparation for our opening Senior championship game on August 7, the ladies travelled to Kilcullen on Sunday last for what was a great challenge.


Thanks to those who travelled and to Kilcullen for their hospitality.
Hard luck to Ruth Johnston and the Tipperary U-16B ladies football team who were defeated in the All Ireland Final last week.


Nothing divided the teams at half-time but Kildare made better use of their opportunities in the second half to claim the title.

