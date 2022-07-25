Trojan effort by Cashel Men’s Shed to keep the town in top shape

Major preparations were undertaken in Cashel prior to the visit of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall as part of their official trip to Ireland in March 2022.
Part of the preparatory works involved replacement of old seating near the Rock of Cashel.
John Ryan (GSS) and Robert Johnson, Senior Executive Engineer, contacted Cashel Men's Shed in an effort to renovate the outdoor furniture.
Supplied with materials from Tipperary County Council, the seating was refurbished by members of Cashel Men's Shed and placed in different locations around the town; including the Plaza, the Green and at the Pipes in Cashel.
At the presentation of the Paddy Hennessy Cup recently were from left: Jimmy Hennessy, Ben Roche (captain of winning team) and Dan O'Connor, Juvenile Chairman, Kilsheelan/Kilcash GAA Club.
Lesley Lynch speaking at the exhibition opening of Threads of Time, in Clonmel Library. Photography Brian Poole
Team captain Jack O'Halloran (Lattin-Cullen) and James Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore) with Donie Horan (Referee) prior to the Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship game.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.