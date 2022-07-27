Out and about in Templemore Town

JK Brackens GAA

Last weekend saw the commencement of the County Senior hurling championship with Brackens taking on Eire Og Annacarty in Clonoulty.

A bright start against the wind had us four up early on before the West boys gained a foothold to draw level. Andy Ormond’s major was the difference at the short whistle as Brackens led 1-9 to 0-9. Turning to play with the strong breeze didn’t give Brackens the advantage many expected and it was Eire Og who dominated the third quarter to pull level. The boys dug deep and points from Paddy Cadell and Lyndon Fairbrother had them two up in injury time. But Eire Og finished strongest with two points to leave the sides all square at the long whistle ( 1-16 to 0-19). We now face Loughmore in Rd. 2 in a fortnight’s time.

This weekend sees the commencement of the Senior and Intermediate football championships. The Seniors face Arravale in Dundrum on Saturday evening at 7pm while the Intermediates take on Clonmel Og in Cashel at 1.30pm on Sunday.



In other games our Junior A hurlers were defeated by Holycross in the Mid Championship but still advanced to the quarter-finals. Our Junior B’s also lost out, this time to Moyne/Templetuohy. They have Holycross in their last match and look like making the quarter-finals also. Our U19 hurlers had a good win over Drom in the Ragg last Wednesday night and take on Boherlahan in Clonmore tonight at 7.30pm. In Junior B football the lads showed great spirit to overturn a nine point half-time deficit against Loughmore to come away with a draw on a 2-7 apiece scoreline. Well done to Sean McCormack who won last Sunday night’s Jackpot worth €385. Sean bought his winning ticket online

Remembering Caroline

On Saturday, September 10, next, the Forever Friends Ball will take place in the Templemore Arms.

The event, in remembrance of Caroline Breen (Sweeney) and organised by her family and friends, will donate all proceeds to South Tipperary Hospice.

The event is Black Tie and tickets cost €50. Music will be provided on the night by Pat Costelloe. Your support for this event would be greatly appreciated and a great night out is promised.