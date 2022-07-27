Search

27 Jul 2022

Out and about in Templemore Town

Last weekend saw the start of the County Senior hurling championship with JK Brackens taking on Eire Og Annacarty in Clonoulty

Out and about in Templemore Town

Templemore

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jul 2022 9:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

JK Brackens GAA
Last weekend saw the commencement of the County Senior hurling championship with Brackens taking on Eire Og Annacarty in Clonoulty.

A bright start against the wind had us four up early on before the West boys gained a foothold to draw level. Andy Ormond’s major was the difference at the short whistle as Brackens led 1-9 to 0-9. Turning to play with the strong breeze didn’t give Brackens the advantage many expected and it was Eire Og who dominated the third quarter to pull level. The boys dug deep and points from Paddy Cadell and Lyndon Fairbrother had them two up in injury time. But Eire Og finished strongest with two points to leave the sides all square at the long whistle ( 1-16 to 0-19). We now face Loughmore in Rd. 2 in a fortnight’s time.

This weekend sees the commencement of the Senior and Intermediate football championships. The Seniors face Arravale in Dundrum on Saturday evening at 7pm while the Intermediates take on Clonmel Og in Cashel at 1.30pm on Sunday.


In other games our Junior A hurlers were defeated by Holycross in the Mid Championship but still advanced to the quarter-finals. Our Junior B’s also lost out, this time to Moyne/Templetuohy. They have Holycross in their last match and look like making the quarter-finals also. Our U19 hurlers had a good win over Drom in the Ragg last Wednesday night and take on Boherlahan in Clonmore tonight at 7.30pm. In Junior B football the lads showed great spirit to overturn a nine point half-time deficit against Loughmore to come away with a draw on a 2-7 apiece scoreline. Well done to Sean McCormack who won last Sunday night’s Jackpot worth €385. Sean bought his winning ticket online

Remembering Caroline
On Saturday, September 10, next, the Forever Friends Ball will take place in the Templemore Arms.
The event, in remembrance of Caroline Breen (Sweeney) and organised by her family and friends, will donate all proceeds to South Tipperary Hospice.
The event is Black Tie and tickets cost €50. Music will be provided on the night by Pat Costelloe. Your support for this event would be greatly appreciated and a great night out is promised.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media