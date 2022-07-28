Search

28 Jul 2022

Eamon Ryan’s proposed initiatives 'will benefit other sectors more than agriculture' says IFA

Check this out!

Eamon Ryan’s proposed initiatives 'will benefit other sectors more than agriculture' says IFA

IFA President Tim Cullinan

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jul 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

IFA President Tim Cullinan said a number of proposals put forward by Minister Eamon Ryan to help farmers to reach our sectoral emissions ceiling will in fact count in favour of other sectors rather than agriculture.

“Minister Ryan has been telling us that we can reduce emissions at farm level through anaerobic digestion, solar panels, forestry and carbon farming yet the vast majority of emissions savings arising from these activities will be credited to other sectors and NOT to agriculture,” Tim Cullinan said.

“This is completely unfair and it must be addressed in the ongoing discussions between the two Ministers,” he said.

“At the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture this week Minister Ryan’s officials again sighted some of these activities as the main ways farmers could reduce emissions yet it had to be pointed out to them that these reductions would be counted against other sectors emissions, not agriculture,” he said.

“Under the Ministers proposals Irish farmers will be helping other sectors to achieve their targets and getting no credit for it themselves. This has to be factored into the discussions between the two Ministers and farmers must get the full credit for our contribution to reducing emissions” he concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media