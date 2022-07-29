Search

29 Jul 2022

IFA: Agriculture sectoral emissions ceiling is a potentially devastating blow for Irish farming

29 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

IFA President Tim Cullinan says that today’s Government announcement of a sectoral emissions ceiling for agriculture 25% lower than emissions in 2018 is a potentially devastating blow for Irish farming and the rural economy.

This deal between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party is all about the survival of the Government rather than survival of rural Ireland.

“The Government has agreed to a target without any pathway to get there or any budget to assist farmers to reduce emissions. They have no idea of the economic and social impact of today’s decision on the farming sector or rural Ireland. Farmers across the country will be rightly worried about what this means for their future,” he said.

“The implementation plan to achieve the target will be vital. I want to make it clear that any attempt to undermine farmers livelihoods or the viability of sector, in order to achieve these targets, will be opposed vigorously by the IFA,” he said.

“The Government will have to come forward with real proposals and proper funding to support climate measures including on-farm renewable energy and ensure that farmers get full credit for this,” he said.

“We are still strongly of the view that the Government has not complied with the requirements in the Climate Act in relation to carbon leakage and the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane. These will have to be taken on board by the Government,” he said.

